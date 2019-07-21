Dolphins remove Kendrick Norton from active roster

Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton‘s football career is over. Until toward, he remained on the Miami Dolphins’ active roster.

The Dolphins have placed Norton on a reserve list that will allow them, if they so choose, to pay his salary for the season.

The Dolphins announced that they have placed Norton on reserve/non-football injury list. That officially ends his season.

It now will be up to the Dolphins to decide whether to pay Norton, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2018, his $495,000 base salary. Although it would have been an uphill climb for him to make the 53-man roster, it’s something that owner Stephen Ross may decide to do in order to help Norton’s very difficult transition, following the automobile accident that resulted in the amputation of his left arm.

Norton’s medical expenses (he’s had at least six surgeries) have been and will be covered by the team’s and/or the league’s health insurance.