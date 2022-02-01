The Dolphins released a statement denying Brian Flores claims

The sports landscape was blindsided by a class action lawsuit on Tuesday filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against multiple NFL teams claiming racism as well as disfunction that cost him his job.

After the coach and the NFL made their statements, the Dolphins released one of their own to combat Flores’ claims.

“We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that came out this afternoon. We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”

The Dolphins are following suit with the NFL, claiming these stories have no validity and are made up. Time will tell which side is the one telling the truth in this scenario. Either way, it will be a very bad look for the losing side.

List