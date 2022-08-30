Dolphins to release WR Preston Williams

As the Miami Dolphins continue to trim their roster to comply with the league’s 53-player limit that will be enforced at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, they’re moving on from a tenured offensive player.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are releasing wide receiver Preston Williams.

Williams was originally signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 and has spent three seasons on the roster. However, in each year, he played in just eight games, as injuries cost him time. When he was on the field, he recorded 56 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns.

This offseason, with more talent in the wide receiver room, Williams didn’t appreciate his lack of opportunities early in training camp and voiced his displeasure.

It was reported that the Dolphins had been shopping Williams to other teams, but apparently, there weren’t any takers.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

List

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire