Dolphins release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Miami Dolphins are making their final roster cuts, as they aim to get down to 53 players before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, they made their first real surprise cut, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team would be releasing wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

Bowden was traded to Miami back in 2020 and recorded 28 receptions for 211 yards in his first season in South Florida. An injury cost him all of 2021, but he seemed ready for a comeback in 2022, as he was putting together a strong preseason campaign that included usage in the return game.

The former Kentucky Wildcat took to social media before the news broke and showed some love to the team and fans.

Appreciate y’all Miami 🖤 — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 30, 2022

