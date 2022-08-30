Dolphins release UDFA OT Kellen Diesch

As the Miami Dolphins continue to make their way through roster cuts before the deadline, it’s been reported that they’ve moved on from another offensive lineman.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are releasing offensive tackle Kellen Diesch. Diesch was signed as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft out of Arizona State.

With Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead cemented in their roles at the tackle spots, there was a chance that the rookie could make the third spot. Unfortunately, it appears that he’s been beaten out by some of the other options.

There would be a chance that he returns for a practice squad job.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

