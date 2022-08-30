Dolphins to release rookie LB Cameron Goode

The Miami Dolphins are continuing their roster cuts, as they aim to get down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are releasing rookie linebacker Cameron Goode. Goode joined Miami this offseason when he was selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of the University of California.

With all of the depth that Miami has on the edge, Goode’s performance in the preseason wasn’t enough to earn him a spot on the roster, but as a rookie, it would make sense that the Dolphins would like him back on the practice squad if given the opportunity.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

List

6 quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins' win over Eagles

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire