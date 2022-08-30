Dolphins to release OL Solomon Kindley

Mike Masala
·1 min read
The NFL’s deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players is Tuesday at 4 p.m., so the Miami Dolphins, like every other team, are making moves to get there.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are releasing offensive lineman Solomon Kindley.

Kindley was drafted in the fourth round by Miami back in 2020 out of Georgia. He was a starter as a rookie, but he lost his job in 2021 as they shuffled the line around.

Throughout this preseason, Kindley actually looked decent despite a switch to a scheme that didn’t seem to fit his skill set. If he doesn’t find a home elsewhere, it might be a good idea to try and get him back on the practice squad.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

