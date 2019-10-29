Dolphins release Nick O’Leary

The Dolphins announced they released tight end Nick O'Leary after claiming cornerback Xavier Crawford off waivers from the Texans.

The Crawford claim, which was reported Monday, became official Tuesday.

O’Leary played 19 games with nine starts over the past two seasons with Miami. In seven appearances this season, O’Leary played 141 offensive snaps and four on special teams this season.

He saw action on 18 offensive plays Monday night, and he had one target.

O’Leary has four catches for 37 yards this season.

He originally joined the Dolphins on the practice squad Sept. 20, 2018, before being promoted to the active roster on Oct. 6, 2018. He caught 12 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown during his Dolphins tenure.

O’Leary originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2015 and has played 54 NFL games in his career.