Dolphins release Nate Orchard

Another day, another roster change in Miami.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins have released defensive end Nate Orchard. The NFL’s daily transaction wire confirmed that news as well as the arrival of linebacker James Crawford as a waiver claim a short time later.

Orchard signed with the Dolphins in May and his four sacks for the team in the preseason seemed to have him set for a role off the edge during the regular season. He was a 2015 second-round pick by the Browns and spent three years in Cleveland before splitting last season between the Bills and Chiefs.

Charles Harris, Jonathan Ledbetter, Avery Moss and Trent Harris remain on hand at defensive end. Moss and Harris joined the team as waiver claims on Sunday.