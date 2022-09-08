Dolphins release LB Darius Hodge from injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins originally waived/injured linebacker Darius Hodge during their roster cutdown to 53 players, and he had reverted back to their injured reserve after he went unclaimed.

Now, the Dolphins and Hodge have reached an injury settlement which means the linebacker is a free agent once again and can sign with any other team. Because he was placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season, he would’ve had to miss the entire year if he remained on injured reserve.

Hodge came to Miami in 2021 when he was claimed off of waivers following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals. He never played a regular season game for the Dolphins. In fact, the only time he really made any news last year was when he was suspended two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

List

Positional preview: Breaking down wide receiver before Week 1

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire