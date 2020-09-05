Report: Dolphins to release former first-round QB Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly moving on from quarterback Josh Rosen.

The former top-10 pick is among the Dolphins’ training camp cuts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Surprise cut: Dolphins are releasing QB Josh Rosen, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

Per Schefter, the Dolphins had attempted to trade Rosen over the last week, but couldn’t find a taker for the third-year quarterback.

Josh Rosen’s fall continues

Josh Rosen will be looking for his third team in three seasons. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

The Dolphins had originally acquired Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, at the then-discounted price of a second-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals, who decided Rosen was expendable after picking Kyler Murray first overall.

Rosen spent the 2019 season in a back-and-forth competition with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting QB job, but saw his playing time ended after Week 10 once Fitzpatrick took over. Rosen finished the season with 58 completions on 106 attempts for 567 passing yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

After the season, it was deja vu for Rosen. The Dolphins selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft and Rosen was once against supplanted as his team’s quarterback of the future. Fitzpatrick remained in Miami in his usual veteran mentor role, leaving Rosen third on the depth chart.

What’s next for Rosen?

With no takers for Rosen’s $2.2 million cap hit, the Dolphins decided to let the 23-year-old go. Rosen will now look for his third team in three years, a situation without precedent for a top-10 pick in the modern NFL.

While Rosen has hardly shown promise during his career on the field — 54.8 completion percentage, 12 touchdowns, 19 interceptions — it’s hard to ignore just how consistently awful his situation has been for a young quarterback. Rosen began his career with the Cardinals playing for a defensive-minded rookie head coach in Steve Wilks and much-maligned offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. The Cardinals’ offense was a train wreck by the time Rosen was named starter.

Rosen seemed to catch a personal break when the Cardinals fired Wilks and hired Air Raid coach Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, but then Murray became the man in Arizona and Rosen was sent to Miami to play for ... a defensive-minded rookie head coach in Brian Flores and much-maligned offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. Another rough season later, and Rosen is now on the curb.

No one is going to argue Rosen should be valued as a starting quarterback going forward, but there are worse lottery tickets than a former top pick younger than some of the quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft.

