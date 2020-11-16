Dolphins release Jordan Howard. Why he was cut, the team’s reaction, and what’s next

The Miami Dolphins’ eight-month experiment with Jordan Howard ended Monday.

The team cut the former Pro Bowler after it was clear he was no longer part of their plans.

Howard was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in 2020 Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, even with the Dolphins’ top two backs out due to injury.

Dolphins coaches instead opted to activate an undrafted rookie who was on the practice squad a few weeks ago (Salvon Ahmed), a second-year pro who also was not drafted (Patrick Laird) and a player they picked up at the trade deadline (DeAndre Washington).

That spoke volumes about the team’s view of a player who went over 1,100 yards in each of his first two seasons. But in Miami, he just couldn’t get going. He managed a meager 33 yards on 28 carries in a Dolphins uniform, although he did have four touchdowns.

“I think he’s a good back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “He’s definitely been productive. I think we had some other guys that stepped in and played well. For that reason, his reps were limited. When he did go in there, it felt like we had a little bit better production from some other guys. I don’t think that speaks to his talent level. He’s a talented young man. I wish him all the best.”

Flores added that Howard’s release was a “mutual parting,” and said Howard handled himself professionally.

“A lot of respect for him, respect for the way he worked,” Flores said. “No ill will. Just thought it was best for both parties.”

Ahmed’s emergence (he rushed for 85 yards on 21 yards Sunday against the Chargers), Matt Breida’s likely return from a hamstring injury and Myles Gaskin’s eventual return from injured reserve surely all played a role in Howard’s release.

Even though Howard signed a two-year deal in March, the Dolphins will have no financial obligations beyond this season.