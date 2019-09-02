Dolphins release John Denney

The Dolphins have said farewell to several veterans in the last few days and now the longest-tenured player on the team has been dropped from the roster as well.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team has released long snapper John Denney.

Denney has been with the Dolphins since 2005 and has appeared in all 224 regular season games and both playoff games that the team has played over that span. His 224 consecutive games played are tied for the 17th-longest streak in NFL history and it is the longest active streak in the league, although that’s obviously on shaky footing at the moment.

There is not another long snapper on the Dolphins roster right now and Salguero adds that it is possible Denney will be brought back in the near future.