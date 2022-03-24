Dolphins to release Jesse Davis and Allen Hurns
The Miami Dolphins have made a number of moves in recent days, including trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and signing left tackle Terron Armstead, which have eaten up a significant amount of their cap space.
In response, the Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve released offensive lineman Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns. Hurns was released with a failed physical designation.
While these are names everyone’s familiar with, the moves were expected.