For all the new faces teams acquired this weekend, there’s generally an equal and opposite reaction for existing employees.

The Dolphins announced the release of four players Sunday, including running back Samaje Perine.

He became surplus to requirements when the Dolphins traded for San Francisco running back Matt Breida. The Dolphins had picked Perine up late last season, claiming the former Washington back off the Bengals practice squad.

They also waived linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, and long snapper Taybor Pepper — after they used a sixth-round pick on long snapper Blake Ferguson.

Dolphins release four, including Samaje Perine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk