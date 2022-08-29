Dolphins release former Georgia RB Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins have released running back Sony Michel. Miami recently signed Michel to help sure up its backfield.

Now, Sony Michel will look for another opportunity in the NFL. Michel has 3,137 career rushing yards and 18 career touchdowns.

Michel joined a strong running back room in Miami and was unable to win a significant role. The Dolphins have very talented running backs featuring players like Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, and, Salvon Ahmed.

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel is fresh off winning his second career Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Michel also played a vital role as the New England Patriots won a Super Bowl during his rookie season in 2018.

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is looking for a new NFL home. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Michel, a 2018 NFL draft first-round pick out of Georgia, rushed for 845 yards and scored four touchdowns last year with the Rams. Michel also caught 21 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Michel will likely regenerate significant interest among teams looking to improve their running back depth.

The #Dolphins released RB Sony Michel. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

