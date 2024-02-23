Advertisement

Dolphins to release DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Mike Masala

With the NFL officially setting their 2024 salary cap on Friday, the Miami Dolphins have to clear over $38 million in cap space to be compliant by the start of the new league year.

Those moves are starting on Friday, as the Dolphins are releasing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire