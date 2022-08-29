Dolphins release DB Quincy Wilson

As part of their initiative to get their roster down to 53 players by the Tuesday deadline, the Miami Dolphins have released defensive back Quincy Wilson.

Wilson originally joined the Dolphins on a reserve/futures contract this offseason after some time with the New York Giants, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.

While he brought the ability to play both cornerback and safety, his play during the preseason (eight tackles) wasn’t stellar enough to warrant him staying on the team’s active roster for the start of the regular season.

Miami has better options in the defensive backfield.

List

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire