After he was moved to injured reserve last week, D.J. Fluker and the Dolphins are officially parting ways.

Miami released Fluker with an injury settlement, the team announced on Monday. That makes Fluker a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.

Fluker had arthroscopic knee surgery to repair his meniscus last week. He’s slated to be out for 3-4 weeks while recovering from the injury. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported a few days ago that the Dolphins were expected to give Fluker an injury settlement.

Fluker signed with the Dolphins in April after spending last season with the Ravens. He started eight games for Baltimore. A Chargers first-round pick in 2013, Fluker has also played for the Giants and Seahawks.

He’s appeared in 108 games with 96 starts over the course of his career.

Dolphins release D.J. Fluker with injury settlement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk