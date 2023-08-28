Dolphins reduce roster by 14 players

The Dolphins have made several cuts, including a veteran receiver the club brought in earlier this month.

Miami released receiver Keke Coutee, offensive tackle Geron Christian, and linebacker A.J. Johnson.

The club also waived linebacker Mitchell Agude, quarterback James Blackman, defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Randy Charlton, wide receiver Chris Coleman, linebacker Aubrey Miller II, linebacker Garrett Nelson, safety Keidron Smith, tackle James Tunstall, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, and defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

Miami still has more roster moves to make to get the team down to the league's mandated 53-player limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.