Dolphins work out receivers in wake of Allen Hurns’ scary concussion

The Dolphins worked out receivers Tuesday in wake of Allen Hurns‘ scary concussion that sent him to a Dallas-area hospital overnight. It seems unlikely Hurns will play this week.

He will have to clear concussion protocol before a return.

Miami worked out receivers Emanuel Hall, Andy Jones, Damoun Patterson and DeAndre Thompkins, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports. The team also has receivers Isaiah Ford and T.J. Rahming, who were both with the Dolphins during training camp, on the practice squad as potential call-ups.

Albert Wilson has missed the past two weeks with a hip injury. His absence left the Dolphins to finish Sunday’s game with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant after Hurns’ early injury.

Cowboys safety Jeff Heath was not penalized on the hit on Hurns as it appeared the two arrived simultaneously at the football. But the league still could fine Heath for helmet contact with Hurns.