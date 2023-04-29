Dolphins receive great grades on Cam Smith pick

The Miami Dolphins, with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, addressed a potential future need, as they selected South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with pick No. 51 overall.

While the Dolphins appeared to have more pressing needs, general manager Chris Grier felt he was too good of a player to pass on at that point in the process. And, for the most part, draft analysts tend to agree.

Here’s a look at some of the grades that the Dolphins received for the selection:

CBS: A-

“This is a battle-tested, feisty, ballhawk who can man up on the perimeter. Athletic and strong. A bit surprised this was a CB given their depth there, but Smith is a stud.” – Chris Trapasso

Touchdown Wire: A+

“The Dolphins already added Jalen Ramsey to their secondary in the offseason, and I like this pick even more than that acquisition. Smith isn’t the same kind of big name as some other cornerbacks in this class, but he just does everything well. In man coverage last season, Smith allowed just seven catches on 23 targets for 53 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, four pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 21.8. But he’s also excellent in zone and off coverage, and projects to be a starter sooner than later.” – Doug Farrar

SB Nation: B

“Cam Smith is a very athletic and instinctive corner who succeeds best in an off-man scheme. In Miami, he can learn and play outside, and let Jalen Ramsey be a nickel/star in the role he played in LA.” – Joseph Acosta

Sporting News: A

“The Dolphins have Jalen Ramsey joining Xavien Howard at corner, so from that perspective, it’s an interesting depth move for their initial pick. But in terms of the player, Smith is a great value here because he’s another big, physical, aggressive corner in this class who should have gone much earlier.” – Vinnie Iyer

The Athletic: C

“Considered one of the top cornerbacks entering the 2022 season, Smith produced underwhelming statistics that belie his talent. In 11 games, Smith had only 27 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception. He also blocked a field goal and dealt with a concussion. Smith (6-0 ½, 180) is a physical marvel with long arms (76 1/8 wingspan) and a 4.43 40-yard dash. He has incredible ability; it just might take a good secondary or cornerbacks coach to bring it out of him in Miami.” – Scott Dochterman

Walter Football: B

“I think the Dolphins should have drafted an offensive lineman, given that they used a resource to acquire Jalen Ramsey. Still, a talented cornerback will be useful in the two matchups against Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Smith is a very talented player, but fell because of some character concerns.” – Walter Cherepinsky

Yahoo! Sports: B

“This is the right range for Smith. He’s a great fit for Vic Fangio’s scheme as a do-it-all type of corner. He can also free up Jalen Ramsey to be a playmaker.” – Charles McDonald

