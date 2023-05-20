Dolphins receive grade of A- for intriguing offseason

The Miami Dolphins have had yet another offseason to remember so far in 2023 after making the postseason for the first time since 2016.

They flipped a draft pick and tight end Hunter Long for former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and they also signed potential key contributors like linebacker David Long and safety DeShon Elliott.

However, Miami did lose Mike Gesicki, who signed with the New England Patriots, and Elandon Roberts, who landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both played significant roles for the Dolphins in recent seasons.

Overall, it’s hard to argue that Mike McDaniel’s squad didn’t improve in the last few months. Of course, there are still holes that should be filled and roles that have yet to be won, but the roster is stronger now than it was at the end of the season.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated was generally impressed by the Dolphins’ moves this spring, and he handed them an A-, the second-best grade on his AFC East report card – behind only the New York Jets (A).

“All those moves resulted in a strong roster with some pressure to win now, but they also meant the Dolphins drafted a minuscule class this offseason. Hill, Chubb and Ramsey are all expensive (along with left tackle Terron Armstead), while Tagovailoa and Waddle are extension eligible. There’s also a strong chance this will be corner Xavien Howard’s last year in South Beach. Under second-year coach Mike McDaniel and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the Dolphins have the right men on the sideline to both scheme and play-call against even the best opponents. The big questions are whether Tagovailoa can stay healthy and whether the defense can live up to its potential. There’s no reason the Dolphins can’t push the Bills—and perhaps surpass them.”

Miami should be looking to compete in 2023, as they’ve seemingly gone all-in for the near future. They have the talent to get into the postseason and contend with teams that they’ll see there. They just have to get the job done and stay healthy, as Verderame mentioned.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire