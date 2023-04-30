Dolphins have reached out to ex-Titans LT Taylor Lewan

Since the Tennessee Titans released left tackle Taylor Lewan this offseason, we haven’t heard much about what his next step will be, whether it’s to play again in 2023 or simply retire.

As far as his prospects for the former go, Lewan has been contacted by multiple teams, as he stated on Twitter on Sunday.

While Lewan didn’t say which teams exactly, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier revealed on Saturday his team was one of the squads to reach out to Lewan, which he says happened a month ago. Grier also noted that was the extent of the conversations with the veteran.

Asked if Jalen Ramsey might move to safety, McDaniel said no…. Grier said he called former Titans OT Taylor Lewan rep a month ago, and that's the extent of conversations. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 29, 2023

After parting with Lewan, who is working his way back from his second torn ACL in three years, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel left the door open for a possible reunion.

“I wish him the best,” Vrabel said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “Like I told him: We’ll see where you’re at (later), and if you still want to play. If it sounds like he does, we could always revisit that. But those are not conversations we’re having right now.”

Tennessee went on to sign Andre Dillard in free agency, and the expectation is he’ll battle it out for the left tackle job with 2023 first-round pick, Peter Skoronski. The Titans also drafted tackle Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth round.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire