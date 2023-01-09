Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered broken thumb vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins continue to deal with injuries, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb during their Week 18 battle with the New York Jets.

Mostert led the Dolphins in rushing this season, totaling 891 yards and three touchdowns on an impressive 4.9-yard average, adding another 202 yards and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

On Sunday, he rushed 11 times for 71 yards (6.45 yards per attempt).

At this point, his status for the wild-card round is up in the air. If he can’t go, Miami will have to rely on Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add another back to the practice squad. Myles Gaskin, who’d normally provide depth, is on injured reserve and won’t be able to return any time soon.

