Dolphins give RB Raheem Mostert extra season with team on reworked deal

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, when last season ended, was hoping the team would reward the veteran contractually after his stellar 2023 campaign.

On Friday, the Dolphins came through.

Mostert, who was set to enter the final season on his current deal, agreed to a reworked contract that added an extra year, keeping him in Miami through at least 2025, Mostert’s agent, Brett Tessler, announced.

The new two-year contract is worth up to $9.075 million with incentives, according to NFL Network. Mostert, who turns 32 on April 9, was previously slated to account for more than $3.36 million against the cap in 2024. That figure likely gets alleviated, granting the Dolphins added flexibility in the short term, while Mostert gets extra contract security for another year into his 30s.

Mostert has been the healthiest he has been in his career in the past two seasons with the Dolphins. Last year, that resulted in his first Pro Bowl appearance after his league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns and his 21 total touchdowns from scrimmage were both franchise records. At 31 years old, Mostert also had his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,012) in 15 games.

Mostert, who often manages his midweek practice workload leading up to games, missed the final two regular-season games nursing knee and ankle injuries but returned for the Dolphins’ postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins are also returning fellow speedy tailback De’Von Achane, a rookie phenom last season who helps form an electric duo in the backfield. Power running back Jeff Wilson Jr. restructured the final year on his deal to stick with Miami in 2024.

Beyond that, the Dolphins have veteran Salvon Ahmed and second-year player Chris Brooks as options in the backfield next season.