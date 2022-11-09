Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert ecstatic for Jeff Wilson, mic’d up vs. Bears

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has had a solid start to his tenure in South Florida, as he took ownership of the top spot in Mike McDaniel’s backfield, winning a battle with Chase Edmonds.

Since then, Edmonds was shipped out at the trade deadline, and Mostert’s former teammate from San Francisco, Jeff Wilson Jr., was brought in.

In their first game together, both running backs found their way into the end zone and got a fair amount of opportunities.

Mostert was mic’d up for the affair, and it was great to see his genuine excitement when Wilson made big plays and scored his first touchdown as a member of the Dolphins.

This is just another example of how close this roster is, and how much they mean to one another.

