New Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. could complete Mike McDaniel’s explosive offense

We found out that the Miami Dolphins were officially going all-in on the 2022 season after they acquired Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Then, just before the trade deadline closed, they solidified their backfield with a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is familiar with Wilson as he scouted him back in 2018, when McDaniel was San Francisco’s run game coordinator.

In Wilson’s five years in the league, he has 390 rushing attempts for 1,733 yards, 15 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 4.4 yards per attempt. He’s also made an impact in the receiving game, totaling 387 yards and averaging 8.6 yards per reception.

“He’s a physical guy that you can count on to bring that physicality and tone sets in that regard,” McDaniel said after the trade.

If there is one guy who is a great counter to Raheem Mostert and who already knows the system, it would be Wilson. Let’s dive into the film and see what he brings to the Dolphins backfield!

Familiarity in play-action and pass protection

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

In order to fully understand this trade, we must go back to 2017, when McDaniel first spotted Wilson and brought him in as an undrafted free agent; to pair with Mostert in the 49ers backfield.

Wilson was asked his feelings once he knew he would be back with his old coach and teammate, “Man, it felt like a reunion. When I first came in the league, those were the guys I knew. Raheem – like nobody knows, but when I was undrafted, he was the person that took me out to breakfast and sat down and explained everything to me and talked to me and told me what to expect, how to work.”

McDaniel brought in the guy who can handle the physicality of his offense. Ever since 2019, Wilson has been the third-best running back on the 49ers when running against a 6+ box. Wilson has 353 yards after contact and he has the speed to burst through holes gaining those few extra yards on third and short.

McDaniel’s offense is directly under the Kyle Shanahan offensive tree, which is based a lot off play action. This means that whoever is in the backfield, they have to be able to pick up extra blitzers and also chip defensive ends before getting out in space.

This year, Wilson has showed how he can handle backside pressure and more importantly, pick up the blitz.

If there is a player who the Dolphins need to help protect Tua Tagovialoa, Wilson is that heads-up blocker that can be a barrier between him and the defensive line.

On top of blocking from the backfield, Wilson has also lined up outside the tackles. Here are his snap totals:

Backfield: 221

Slot: 23

Wide: 21

According to PFF, Wilson has averaged a 68.5 pass blocking grade in his career and also this season. He can be a blocker on the outside for the Dolphins when running jet sweeps and screens towards the outside as they spread the field horizontally and vertically.

Winning as a downhill runner

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Recently, Wilson was asked to describe his run style. “I’m downhill. I don’t like to play too many games. I like to get to where I’m going and get there as fast as I can. That’s how I kind of take it.”

Among all backs with a minimum of 30 touches in a zone run scheme, Wilson is 16th in yards per attempt (4.5) in the NFL. This season Wilson is 10th in DVOA and 12th in DYAR among all backs right now, per Football Outsiders.

Wilson’s best ability is his agility. He uses his explosiveness to get downfield quickly and maintains his speed while weaving in and out of traffic.

Using his blockers.

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

One area of Wilson’s rushing ability that the Dolphins may be looking for is a guy who can be patient behind his blockers. When Wilson has backside pullers to help lead block, the results usually end in big plays.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Wilson has the highest EPA in the league with rushes with a backside puller (5.79); Mostert is at 0.68.

In the clip below, Wilson rushes for 41 yards in week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.

Conclusion

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson will fit the Dolphins’ offense like a glove. He’s already ran in a similar system. He’s already worked with this coach. He’s used to coming in for Mostert.

Now, consider how McDaniel is taking the top off opposing defenses with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and you start to see just how effective and important a true power runner with juice and versatility will be able to succeed.

Wilson does add another level of speed and physicality to the offense in addition to what Hill, Waddle and Mostert already bring. Wilson can handle a starter’s load, if needed, and will play as a strong complement to Mostert as he did with the 49ers; especially in short-yardage situations.

That said, he’s capable of more than just that.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire