Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. carted to locker room

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries all season, so they’re pretty used to not having starters at this point.

During the second quarter of the Dolphins’ Sunday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury on a run that totaled 20 yards. After being taken to the sidelines, Wilson was eventually carted back to the locker room at SoFi Stadium.

Miami shared that his return to action is questionable.

With Myles Gaskin inactive this week, the Dolphins will have to rely on Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed if Wilson is unable to re-enter the game.

List

Statistical Breakdown: How the Dolphins and Chargers stack up before Week 14

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire