Dolphins RB Devon Achane listed as one of biggest draft sleepers

With the 2023 NFL draft having come to a close, everyone is assessing how each team made out with their selections.

For the Miami Dolphins, they only had four picks due to tampering and trades for players like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Despite that fact, many believe that general manager Chris Grier had a solid draft, especially with their first two picks – South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith and Texas A&M running back Devon Achane.

It’s the latter who’s drawing a lot of attention. Touchdown Wire’s Kyle Madson listed Achane as one of the biggest sleepers from this draft, specifically referencing his potential usage by head coach Mike McDaniel.

Here’s what Madson wrote about the former Aggie:

“On offense, Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is going to be a problem in Miami. Friend of the show and noted Seahawks enthusiast Danny Kelly did not want Achane to land with Shanahan. Well, now he’s with Mike McDaniel, perhaps the most creative disciple of the Shanahan run game. Achane is extremely quick with home run speed, and he’s a legitimate receiving threat in ways the other Dolphins RBs aren’t. His floor rose exponentially by going to Miami, as did his ceiling. He’s going to be a really good player in that offense and a steal with the No. 84 pick.”

Achane joins a running back room that already has four veterans, but two of them are on inexpensive, one-year deals that wouldn’t leave much dead cap if they were released.

At worst, Achane sits for a year and gets adjusted to the game before taking on a larger role in 2024.

More!

Dolphins invite XFL DE to minicamp Dolphins draft expert breaks down each selection Where did each Dolphins draft pick rank on pre-draft big boards?

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire