Do the Dolphins have a RB conundrum with De'Von Achane & Raheem Mostert? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

- Do the Dolphins have a RB conundrum with De'Von Achane & Raheem Mostert? | Yahoo Fantasy Football ShowYahoo Sports fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don discuss Miami's RB situation and its implications for De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/yahoo-fantasy-football-forecast/id1031567659">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/70E33T64jsqzqr9V0L9CFr">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.3:05Now PlayingPaused
- Why Marvin Harrison Jr. & Malik Nabers' rookie seasons could be very different in fantasy | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show<p>Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and fantasy analyst Andy Behrens explore the factors that might lead to different rookie campaigns for both receivers. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/yahoo-fantasy-football-forecast/id1031567659">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/70E33T64jsqzqr9V0L9CFr">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:14Now PlayingPaused
- Why Keon Coleman could live up to the hype in Buffalo | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show<p>Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon is joined by Matt Waldman, author of The Rookie Scouting Portfolio, to conduct a rookie dynasty mock draft and discuss the potential of new Bills receiver Keon Coleman. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/yahoo-fantasy-football-forecast/id1031567659">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/70E33T64jsqzqr9V0L9CFr">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:27Now PlayingPaused
- Brooks: Dolphins have 'the No. 1 wide receiver corps in all of football' 'NFL Total Access'During a segment on "NFL Total Access" talking about wide receiver trios, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks explains why he thinks the Miami Dolphins have the No. 1 wide receiver corps in all of football" with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and newly-signed Odell Beckham Jr.0:44Now PlayingPaused
- UCLA's Compensation to Cal for leaving Pac-12: Effects on both programs and beyond | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to dive into the consequences of UCLA compensating Cal for its transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten and its broader implications. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:07Now PlayingPaused
- Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QBTom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/curran-patriots-should-be-in-no-rush-to-start-drake-maye-at-qb/612937/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
Do the Dolphins have a RB conundrum with De'Von Achane & Raheem Mostert? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don discuss Miami's RB situation and its implications for De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Video Transcript
Miami's backfield.
Uh I feel, I feel like this is one of the big open questions in drafts because I've already seen um ferocious takes on either side of the, of the Raheem Mostert uh Devo Aan situation.
Um like that team gave us a couple of different, like the two difference making backs last year, right?
Like Raheem Mostert right up until um the the late season injury was one of the absolute right answers in fantasy.
Um one of the decisive players in the game and before his midyear injury, A N looked like an absolute cheat code, right?
He was the most efficient player.
Um like he was on a Jamal Charles role, basically the most efficient back that we had ever seen over a protracted period.
Um super productive and he was doing it with Mostert also producing simultaneously.
That's not, that's probably not something that we can just project forward and assume that that's gonna continue for another full season.
Um So talk to me about those two backs.
Um who you think the better value is where you think they should be drafted.
Um Whether uh the incoming rookie Jalen Wright is gonna matter at all for fantasy.
Maybe it will.
Some people are excited about him and when do you think we'll have a clear picture of that backfield Dolphins running backs, took them all last season.
I mean, I believe they were tied with the Niners with, uh you know, with scoring touchdowns by their running backs.
So it was a great year advance, we'll continue to, you know, in, in that system.
Um But um so a chan feels like AAA guy, I normally would be all over, but man, there's durability risk there.
Uh given his durability issues and Mostert age, I expect all three to put up top five fantasy back weeks this season, including the rookie, right?
So, um, what I want to talk about, uh specifically with them is just, there's some splits with, with the, with the dolphins here.
Can they hold up later in the season?
That's been the issue in, in September, November, they've been scoring 28 points per game.
December, January drops to 22 over the last two years.
Um This year they at the end of the year at Green Bay and Thanksgiving the Jets at Houston, the Niners at Cleveland and at the Jets.
I mean, that is a uh uh they have the second easiest stretch weeks, one through 12, 2nd, toughest stretch week 13 on.
So I'm picking week 17 at Cleveland.
So, uh it sounds like maybe you're not fully buying this uh best shape of his life fully beefed up version of Devon A N because I like a n coming into the league was a major worry for me because we just don't see, we just see a lot of players who are that are that small, um, who really hold up to a full workload.
Oh, I'm not putting anything past him.
I mean, he has the upside to be the number one fantasy player this year without question.
Uh, I, no, I mean, he's, it's just a risk if you're taking him, I mean, some leagues he's going mid second round, you know, and you're talking about a 12 touch per, per game guy.
But I, I mean, II I will not fault anyone for taking HN you wanna take him number one overall.
I'd be like props for, for, you know, getting your guy.
So I, you know, no, no, but I mean, probably not gonna be on a ton of my teams where he's going though, which is different than my normal drafting style because I'm all boom bust.
But man, II, I don't know, there's a lot of risk here.