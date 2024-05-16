Do the Dolphins have a RB conundrum with De'Von Achane & Raheem Mostert? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don discuss Miami's RB situation and its implications for De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert in 2024. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Miami's backfield.

Uh I feel, I feel like this is one of the big open questions in drafts because I've already seen um ferocious takes on either side of the, of the Raheem Mostert uh Devo Aan situation.

Um like that team gave us a couple of different, like the two difference making backs last year, right?

Like Raheem Mostert right up until um the the late season injury was one of the absolute right answers in fantasy.

Um one of the decisive players in the game and before his midyear injury, A N looked like an absolute cheat code, right?

He was the most efficient player.

Um like he was on a Jamal Charles role, basically the most efficient back that we had ever seen over a protracted period.

Um super productive and he was doing it with Mostert also producing simultaneously.

That's not, that's probably not something that we can just project forward and assume that that's gonna continue for another full season.

Um So talk to me about those two backs.

Um who you think the better value is where you think they should be drafted.

Um Whether uh the incoming rookie Jalen Wright is gonna matter at all for fantasy.

Maybe it will.

Some people are excited about him and when do you think we'll have a clear picture of that backfield Dolphins running backs, took them all last season.

I mean, I believe they were tied with the Niners with, uh you know, with scoring touchdowns by their running backs.

So it was a great year advance, we'll continue to, you know, in, in that system.

Um But um so a chan feels like AAA guy, I normally would be all over, but man, there's durability risk there.

Uh given his durability issues and Mostert age, I expect all three to put up top five fantasy back weeks this season, including the rookie, right?

So, um, what I want to talk about, uh specifically with them is just, there's some splits with, with the, with the dolphins here.

Can they hold up later in the season?

That's been the issue in, in September, November, they've been scoring 28 points per game.

December, January drops to 22 over the last two years.

Um This year they at the end of the year at Green Bay and Thanksgiving the Jets at Houston, the Niners at Cleveland and at the Jets.

I mean, that is a uh uh they have the second easiest stretch weeks, one through 12, 2nd, toughest stretch week 13 on.

So I'm picking week 17 at Cleveland.

So, uh it sounds like maybe you're not fully buying this uh best shape of his life fully beefed up version of Devon A N because I like a n coming into the league was a major worry for me because we just don't see, we just see a lot of players who are that are that small, um, who really hold up to a full workload.

Oh, I'm not putting anything past him.

I mean, he has the upside to be the number one fantasy player this year without question.

Uh, I, no, I mean, he's, it's just a risk if you're taking him, I mean, some leagues he's going mid second round, you know, and you're talking about a 12 touch per, per game guy.

But I, I mean, II I will not fault anyone for taking HN you wanna take him number one overall.

I'd be like props for, for, you know, getting your guy.

So I, you know, no, no, but I mean, probably not gonna be on a ton of my teams where he's going though, which is different than my normal drafting style because I'm all boom bust.

But man, II, I don't know, there's a lot of risk here.