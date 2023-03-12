Dolphins, Rams agree to Jalen Ramsey trade

The Miami Dolphins have gone out and made a huge splash before the start of the league year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a trade that will send cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida. In return, the Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.

With the Dolphins informing Byron Jones of his release, as a post-June 1 designation, Ramsey will join Xavien Howard to form a fearsome duo in Miami’s secondary.

Long, after two years without making much of an impact, will get a fresh start in Sean McVay’s system.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins in talks with Rams to trade for CB Jalen Ramsey Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki explains what he's looking for in his next team Dolphins free agent preview: What's next for RB Jeff Wilson

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire