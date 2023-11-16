Dolphins-Raiders Thursday injury report ahead of Week 11
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.
Three players were non-participants – wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee).
Limited participants included wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), running back De’Von Achane (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee).
Berrios, Smythe and Ingold were upgraded from Wednesday.
Safety Jevon Holland (back), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back/toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) and running back Salvon Ahmed (ribs) practiced fully on Thursday.