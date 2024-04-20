Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert wins ‘The Catch’ NFL fishing competition

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert teamed up with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to win “The Catch” on Saturday, a Sport Fishing Championship competition that saw 14 NFL players partnering with professional fishermen.

Mostert and Kamara were grouped with Toby and Jaselyn Berthelot on the “Rising Son’s” team and came out on top in the contest:

Things just got 𝑹𝑬𝑬𝑳. . . Your 2024 #SFCTheCatch pairings are fresh off the press! ♨️ What team do you have taking home the title this year!? pic.twitter.com/I5VhjupL4B — Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) (@TheSFC_official) April 18, 2024

Here are some highlights from Mostert’s successful day out on the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla:

Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert @RMos_8Ball has now caught 2 sail fish for @TheSFC_official The Catch pic.twitter.com/bYrxtC6s9U — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 20, 2024

Mostert, 32, isn’t a stranger to the open water. The New Smyrna Beach, Fla. native has long enjoyed saltwater and freshwater fishing in his free time. In 2019, he supported Ocean Conservancy on My Cause, My Cleats week while he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

His experience at sea clearly came in handy as he led his team to victory Saturday.

Mostert earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career in 2023, finishing the season with an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns. In March, he agreed to an extension with the Dolphins that added an additional year to his contract.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire