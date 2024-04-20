Advertisement

Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert wins ‘The Catch’ NFL fishing competition

Adam Stites
·2 min read

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert teamed up with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to win “The Catch” on Saturday, a Sport Fishing Championship competition that saw 14 NFL players partnering with professional fishermen.

Mostert and Kamara were grouped with Toby and Jaselyn Berthelot on the “Rising Son’s” team and came out on top in the contest:

Here are some highlights from Mostert’s successful day out on the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla:

Mostert, 32, isn’t a stranger to the open water. The New Smyrna Beach, Fla. native has long enjoyed saltwater and freshwater fishing in his free time. In 2019, he supported Ocean Conservancy on My Cause, My Cleats week while he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

His experience at sea clearly came in handy as he led his team to victory Saturday.

Mostert earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career in 2023, finishing the season with an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns. In March, he agreed to an extension with the Dolphins that added an additional year to his contract.

