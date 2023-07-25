Dolphins' Raheem Mostert says NFL's RB pay problem is "sad"

MIAMI GARDENS — The NFL has a running back pay problem, as in, they're not getting paid.

And Dolphins veteran Raheem Mostert has some thoughts.

"It's definitely sad," Mostert said Tuesday, on the day players reported for training camp.

Mostert's cap hit is $2.17 million and teammate Jeff Wilson is around $2.2 million.

The Dolphins don't have a history of giving running backs big money on long-term deals. But this isn't a Dolphins' issue or a Dolphins-specific story.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were all recently tagged by their teams after failing to agree on long-term deals. Barkley will report after New York tweaked his one-year deal with a few small incentives.

The only running backs averaging more than $10 million per season are Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb.

"At this point, just take the RB position out the game," Henry wrote on Twitter, after those backs all failed to reach a long-term deal.

Zoom call for frustrated NFL running backs

Some NFL running backs even recently held a Zoom call to discuss.

"This game is evolving, more so than ever, into a pass game and you know, you have to look at it as 'Hey, look, this is something that we have to adjust to,' but at the same time, we still understand our value," Mostert said.

Mostert played wide receiver when he was younger. Mostert knows that he can increase his value to the team and in the league by increasing his pass catches.

"I'm starting to, I mean, I've been involved in the pass game, you know, throughout my career, but now I'm starting to really see myself being more of you know, that elite pass catcher," Mostert said.

The Dolphins are deep at running back, with Mostert, Wilson, exciting rookie De'Von Achane and Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. But Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook has made it clear he'd like to be a Dolphin.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) stiff-arms New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) while on the run in the third quarter during the football game between the New York Jets and host Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.

Mostert had a classy response to an inquiry about a potential Cook addition.

"Just to add somebody like Dalvin would be good, you know, in the backfield," Mostert said. "But at the end of the day, it's more so about what's on the team right now you know, the guys that we've got to work with and just be better as a group. It would always be a bonus to add a running back and you know, we all learn and piggyback off each other."

Raheem Mostert health is looking up

Mostert feels more confident two years removed from a knee injury.

"Now it's time to ride," Mostert said. "I'm ready to go."

Coach Mike McDaniel wants to run the ball more often this season. The possibility excites Mostert, who wants folks to understand how important an effective run game can be.

"You can see what's going on with all the different running backs, you know, not being paid the way they're supposed to be, which is unfortunate," Mostert said. "But I think it's definitely one of those points where you do have to make a stand... When the pass game is non-existent, who are they going to lean on?"

