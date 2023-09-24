Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert gushes about rookie De’Von Achane after four-TD game

The Miami Dolphins got some incredible performances out of their backfield on Sunday, as Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane both found the end zone four times each.

On the ground, the two combined for 285 yards and five scores on an amazing 9.2-yard per carry average. They also brought in 11 passes for another 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Even undrafted running back Chris Brooks got in on the fun, rushing for 66 yards on 7.3 yards per rush.

Following the game, Mostert was asked about the play of Miami’s third-round pick, and he took the opportunity to talk up both young backs.

“The guy’s just a sponge,” Mostert said. “He comes in, he understands the assignments, he understands the playcalling, he understands what he has to do. I give him crap here and there because he’s the rookie. I gotta do that. I gotta do my part. But, all in all, I just can’t be much more proud of him. Both him and Chris Brooks. Chris Brooks, when he gets his opportunity he’s gonna flourish too. I know he is. Those guys really take in coaching.

“I’m still trying to work on De’Von and using his speed in practice but obviously, something worked today, which is a plus. For him to come in and do the things he did, he had 203. 200 is a lot. To be able to come in, as a rookie, and be able to do that, it just speaks volumes about the type of character that he has.”

If Miami gets this kind of effort from their backs every week, it will be extremely tough to stop them throughout this campaign.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire