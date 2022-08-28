Dolphins' Raheem Mostert is fast again and he knows it, showed it

MIAMI GARDENS — Raheem Mostert took the handoff from Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday night and headed up the middle.

With the aid of two Dolphins' blockers, Mostert accelerated toward the right sideline, and soon he was out-running two Eagles defensive backs for a gain of 26 yards.

"It felt great," Mostert said in Miami's locker room after the game. " I'm just busting out on the scene and just doing what I normally do."

It was Mosterts' second and final carry of the night. It was his first game action since he sustained a serious knee injury nearly one year ago.

Did Mostert feel as fast as he looked?

Yes, he did. And Mostert knows he was fast because he looked up at the Hard Rock scoreboard.

"I was kind of bitter though," Mostert said. "Because Tyreek (Hill) had me by like point, I think point three, or something like that. He was like 21.7 (miles per hour) I was 21.4. So I mean, I wasn't paying attention or anything. But I was kind of I was kind of frustrated with that because I know I'm faster than him."

While that remains to be seen, Miami has three of the fastest players in the NFL with Hill, Mostert and Jaylen Waddle, who has missed some time recently with an unspecified injury.

When healthy, Mostert has been incredibly effective with San Francisco. In fact in the past 50 years, no NFL running back with a minimum of 200 carries has averaged more yards per carry than Mostert.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert runs a play as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McCain III is in pursuit on Saturday night. [WILFREDO LEE/AP]

Mostert has averaged 5.67 yards on 284 career carries. But he conceded Saturday that following the injury, he had some apprehension and anxiety.

"Coming back from injury I was a little skeptical," Mostert said. "How would it be getting my first carry? But once I got that hit me, it was just all you know, it just all new again, all fresh, and I was just ready to go. Ready to get more handoffs."

After the game, Mostert said he was most pleased that he successfully picked up a blitz.

Though Chase Edmonds may be well-positioned to lead the Dolphins running backs in touches this season, Mostert has had proven success in the 49ers-style outside zone scheme,

Miami ran for an incredible 203 team rushing yards Saturday night. This will please head coach Mike McDaniel, a run game expert.

"I mean, I'm used to it," Mostert said. "I know exactly what (McDaniel's) going to be doing. So I've been I've been with him for six years. So, nothing really shocked me."

