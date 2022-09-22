Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wins NVP, gets slimed

In an effort to connect more with younger audiences, the NFL has been partnering with Nickelodeon over the last few years. The channel has been able to broadcast some games, and each week they give out their Nickelodeon Valuable Player award to the player with the best performance that week.

For Week 2, that honor went to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, after he threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens on their way to a comeback victory.

Tagovailoa was covered in slime by his teammates at the Dolphins’ practice facility right by Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa accepted the trophy and thanked the voters for the honor.

First, he wins Offensive Player of the Week. Now, he has the NVP. What’s next for Miami’s quarterback?

