Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in the league’s concussion protocol since he was stretchered off of the field on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The hit that saw Tagovailoa’s head and back hit the ground came just days after the same two areas hit the field against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, resulting in the quarterback to stumble while walking.

On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media, and he was asked about Tagovailoa’s health and availability going forward. While McDaniel said that he couldn’t provide a timeline for his return, he did announce that Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa’s place with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson backing him up. Bridgewater completed 60.9% of his attempts on Thursday for 193 yards, one touchdown and an interception in relief.

Miami’s Week 6 battle with the Minnesota Vikings is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, so if Tagovailoa has cleared protocols by then, that could be the next time that fans see him on the field.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire