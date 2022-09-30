Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off after sack

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of the game Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals after being sacked.

Tagovailoa was tackled by Josh Tupou, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive lineman. He hit the turf hard and did not get up.

After several minutes, Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher as his concerned teammates watched.

Warning: The video could be traumatic for some people.

Tua Tagovailoa's obvious concussion from last week will be under even more intense scrutiny following this. The NFLPA has already launched an investigation. Let's hope Tua is alright. pic.twitter.com/pWYss5XUdZ — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa comes off on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/7DHQRjYYxe — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 30, 2022

The incident happened days after a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills that saw Tagovailoa hurt and fall to the turf in Miami.

However, the Dolphins said he passed concussion protocol, and returned to the game.

The NFLPA questioned whether proper protocol was followed when Tagovailoa was injured.

The quarterback said he did not suffer a head injury, but rather hurt his back on the play.

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in. (🎥 @EmmanuelAcho)pic.twitter.com/OiAJwaN5RI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

