Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off after sack

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa slammed to turf, carted off field in Cincinnati

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of the game Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals after being sacked.

Tagovailoa was tackled by Josh Tupou, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive lineman. He hit the turf hard and did not get up.

After several minutes, Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher as his concerned teammates watched.

Warning: The video could be traumatic for some people.

The incident happened days after a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills that saw Tagovailoa hurt and fall to the turf in Miami.

However, the Dolphins said he passed concussion protocol, and returned to the game.

The NFLPA questioned whether proper protocol was followed when Tagovailoa was injured.

The quarterback said he did not suffer a head injury, but rather hurt his back on the play.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

