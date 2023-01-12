NFL Wild Card Round parlay: Let’s make some money
Analyzing NFL Wild Card Roundup betting odds and lines, with predictions and picks for the best parlay bet to make.
Analyzing NFL Wild Card Roundup betting odds and lines, with predictions and picks for the best parlay bet to make.
After a dominant month of football, Philadelphia Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Miami Heat host the Oklahoma City Thunder
A wild Tuesday night of high school basketball.
Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the […]
Roquan Smith made quite an impression in just a half-season with Baltimore. The Ravens signed Smith to a contract extension, agreeing to a five-year deal with the star linebacker who arrived in a midseason trade from Chicago and helped his new team secure a playoff spot with a stout defensive effort down the stretch. “Felt like home right away,” Smith said.
In the first trailer for her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, Pamela Anderson reflected on her sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee being stolen from their home.
Who is best for the DC position for the Browns?
The first injury reports ahead of #Bills-#Dolphins are not good for Miami:
Here are two spots to attack in the first round of the playoffs.
Memory lane: The #Bills made a good coach decision six years ago today:
The Browns had three players in for tryouts today, including former Ohio Bobcat Nathan Rourke
"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive," Anderson says in a voiceover. "Now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick."
After 19 seasons, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans will be seeing Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray embark on a new adventure as she leaves Seattle.
Even during wild-card weekend we can put together a nice teaser option.
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven Super Wild Card Weekend games.
#Bills vs. #Dolphins: 6 storylines to watch for in Wild-Card round:
Smith negotiated the deal without an agent.
Chargers don't have much playoff experience, but Super Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy says that factor is overrated -- just look at last season's Bengals.
During the insurrection in Brazil, Bolsonaro was in Florida. Now Biden is facing pressure to expel the former Brazilian president.
The Red Raiders are road underdogs in Ames.