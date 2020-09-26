Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals how he spent his first million

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to take a snap in an NFL football game, but the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has certainly done well for himself thanks to his status as a high draft selection none the less. As the Dolphins wait for the perfect time to install Tagovailoa into the offense, the rookie will have to continue to focus on taking mental reps and staying ready at a moment’s notice in the event that starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is hurt.

How is Tagovailoa adjusting to this new role after being the star at Alabama? From all reports, he’s engaged and attentive to the action while looking to continue to learn and digest. But one thing Tagovailoa hasn’t had to do is work a job outside of football — Tagovailoa joined GQ to discuss how he’s spent his first million dollars earned after signing his contract and securing his first official job: being an NFL quarterback.

Some of the highlights?

A 2020 Escalade for his mom on Mother’s Day

A BMW i8

A Rolex watch for his dad

A home gym for his garage

A $111,111 donation for the Boys & Girls Club of Ewa Beach courtesy of Fox Sports

Tagovailoa dropping nearly $100k on gifts for his parents isn’t a surprise to anyone who knows him and the close bond he shares with his family — and everything else on his first million list is pretty straight forward: a house, a car and then workout equipment for him as a professional athlete. That gym will come in handy as he looks to continue to brace himself for all that lies ahead for him on the gridiron — although after Thursday’s Dolphins win we may not be seeing him sooner rather than later as the quarterback in 2020.