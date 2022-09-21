Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

During the Miami Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens, third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical performance of his career.

The former first-round selection completed 72% of his attempts for 426 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. His six touchdown passes tied a franchise record, set by Bob Griese and also held by Dan Marino. His 469 passing yards are only behind Marino in Dolphins’ history as well.

The impressive day for Tagovailoa earned him the honor of winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his short career. He’s the first Dolphins player to win the award since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2019.

