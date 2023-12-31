Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves with injury vs. Ravens

In the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ Week 17 battle with the Baltimore Ravens, Mike McDaniel’s team might’ve suffered a loss worse than the result.

On a fourth-and-13 play, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scrambled up the middle and slid for a nine-yard gain. However, as he was going to the ground, he hurt his left shoulder.

The team announced that he’s questionable to return, but with the game clearly out of hand, it’s unclear how serious the injury is at this point.

Mike White entered the game on their next offensive possession and immediately turned the ball over.

