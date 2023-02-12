Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa learning techniques to help avoid concussions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a rollercoaster of a season in 2022.

He started off the year playing at an MVP level, but multiple head injuries derailed the season and caused him to miss significant time, including the team’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa’s head injuries happened in short succession, and they were caused by his head hitting the ground rather than a helmet-to-helmet hit like fans have become accustomed to seeing in the NFL.

With this knowledge, Tagovailoa shared with Fanduel’s Kay Adams that he’s taking judo to learn how to help him fall without impacting the back of his head.

With @Tua now being a dad, it makes him want do things outside of the NFL to help himself… he will be doing judo every Friday to understand his body and how to fall 🥋 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @nateburleson pic.twitter.com/L6tGenLfWw — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 10, 2023

It’s unclear how much this training will help, but if there’s even a chance that it keeps Tagovailoa from suffering more head injuries that could affect his life after football, it’s worth it.

