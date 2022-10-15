Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to play vs Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins in Week Seven, it sounds like Miami will have starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the starting lineup. Tagovailoa will miss his second straight start this week as he continues to deal with the effects of a nasty concussion suffered in Week Four against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa took another huge hit the week before against the Buffalo Bills but was cleared to return to the game. After his concussion against Cincinnati, it prompted the league to evaluate its concussion protocols to help assure player safety.

Pittsburgh also has two players in the league’s concussion protocol. Cornerback Levi Wallace and tight end Pat Freiermuth are both out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the concussion protocol. For Freiermuth, this is his third concussion in one calendar year.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Vikings, but he is expected to return for Week 7 vs. the Steelers. More: pic.twitter.com/uoc91WrCBQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

List

2023 NFL draft: Top 8 Steelers prospects to watch

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire