Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa considered retiring from NFL after multiple concussions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed Wednesday he mulled retiring from football after his multiple bouts with concussions during the 2022 NFL season.

“I think I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, my wife and having those conversations," Tagovailoa said during a news conference. "Really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could so my son could know what he was watching his dad do.

“It’s my health. It’s my body. I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t, I would’ve quit a long time ago.”

Tagovailoa was also reassured from doctors that he was not at greater risk of CTE due to his past concussions.

“They also told me that CTE wasn't going to be a problem. It's only when you're constantly, you know, hitting your head against something,” Tagovailoa said.

“I think that tailors more towards linebackers, O-linemen, D-lineman, guys that are constantly going at it. So, that also played into the factor of my decision-making and wanting to come back and play.”

Tagovailoa has added jiu-jitsu training to his offseason repertoire in hopes of learning how to avoid injury when falling.

NFL CONTRACT EXTENSION CANDIDATES: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert next after Jalen Hurts?

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Jalen Carter falls in first round as Bijan Robinson rises

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is pursued by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Tagovailoa enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 under first-year Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, leading the NFL with a 105.5 passer rating. But two reported concussions and three hits to the back of the head became the defining moments of his third NFL campaign.

Tagovailoa did not play in Miami’s final two games or the playoff wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills due to his second reported concussion, which occurred on Christmas against the Green Bay Packers. He also missed two games due to his first, sustained during a Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Story continues

“It’s been hard not being able to finish the season off the way we wanted to finish the season off last year,” Tagovailoa said.

“This is a new year for us and we’re all really excited. It’s cool to have the big names in the locker room, and all those guys are great people.”

Tagovailoa will enter his fourth NFL season knowing the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option last month.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said after hearing from specialists, the franchise felt comfortable moving forward with him as their quarterback.

“We always hoped Tua would be here successful in the long term for us.” Grier said. “Everyone felt comfortable with him, health-wise. When those boxes were checked, we decided to move forward.”

Dolphins receiving calls from teams with first-round picks

The Dolphins, whose first pick is No. 51 in the second round after the NFL stripped them of their first-round selection for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, say they have received calls from teams in the bottom half of the first round in the draft.

The inquiries have come just in case those teams miss out on a player they have been targeting and subsequently look to move down, Grier said.

“No serious conversations,” Grier added. “But we’ve had those (calls).”

Dolphins open to moving WR Cedrick Wilson

The Dolphins signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last offseason before acquiring star Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson went on to log just 18 catches for 136 yards, his lowest totals since his 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Wilson appears on the outs with the Dolphins given the abundance of talent in the Dolphins receiver room.

Behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins added Braxton Berrios and veteran Chosen Anderson (formerly Robbie Anderson) this offseason to join Wilson and returning backups River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma.

“Teams have called, but we haven’t been shopping him,” Grier said. “He’s a really good guy and we want to do right by him.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Safid Deen on Twitter @Safid_Deen.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tua Tagovailoa considered retiring from NFL after multiple concussions