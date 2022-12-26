Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, status vs. Patriots in the air

Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol ahead of Patriots game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins could be without their starting quarterback when they visit the New England Patriots for a pivotal Week 17 matchup.

Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in concussion protocol, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday. That leaves the third-year QB's status in doubt for Sunday's showdown.

Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after suffering a scary concussion vs. the Cincinnati Bengals that required him to leave in an ambulance. The NFL launched an investigation into the Dolphins medical staff's handling of Tagovailoa's injury. The NFL Players Association later fired the doctor who evaluated evaluated Tagovailoa after the signal-caller appeared to suffer a head injury the previous week.

The Patriots have yet to beat Tagovailoa, who owns a 5-0 record in his career vs. New England. If Tagovailoa can't suit up on Sunday, veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater presumably would take his place.

The Week 17 matchup is a must-win for the 7-8 Patriots as a loss will eliminate them from playoff contention. They would overtake the Dolphins in the AFC standings with a victory.