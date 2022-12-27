Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol after tossing 3 second-half picks vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers intercepted Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times in the second half to help create a come-from-behind win at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

A missed head injury for Tagovailoa might have played a big role in the final 30 minutes of play.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tagovailoa reported experiencing symptoms on Monday and is now in the concussion protocol.

The head injury likely occurred on the play before Raheem Mostert’s fumble coming out of the two-minute warning in the first half. Packers outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare took down Tagovailoa from behind, and the quarterback’s head bounced off the turf as he twisted to the ground.

Tagovailoa was not evaluated for a concussion and remained in the contest.

In the second half, Tagovailoa overthrew Tyreek Hill on an interception and threw picks right to De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas in the fourth quarter. The interception by Douglas ended the game and sealed the Packers’ 26-20 win.

How drastic was Tagovailoa’s play before and after?

In the first half, Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. His passer rating was 144.4.

In the second half, Tagovailoa completed seven of 13 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating was 33.3.

If confirmed, this would be Tagovailoa’s third concussion of the 2022 season.

The Packers won their third straight game in a row and are now 7-8. The Dolphins dropped a fourth straight game and are now 8-7.

