Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols, expected to return Week 7

The Miami Dolphins now have both their starting and backup quarterbacks back in rotation, with Tagovailoa expected to return to QB1 in Miami’s Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both cleared from concussion protocols according to a Saturday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Vikings, but he is expected to return for Week 7 vs. the Steelers.



More: pic.twitter.com/uoc91WrCBQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

Bridgewater is set to be available as backup for rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday’s Vikings Matchup. Thompson had a 58.4 passer rating completing 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards in last week's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa will make a Week 7 return to the Dolphins after two scary injuries (Photo by Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK)

All eyes on Tua

This is a big development for Tagovailoa whose initial fall concerned viewers and analysts that were then shocked by his clear concussion the next week.

According to Schefter, “Tagovailoa, the Dolphins and his team of independent doctors followed a thorough process that far exceeded the NFL’s concussion protocol.” Tagovailoa’s scans are reported to have zero signs of long term damage, unanimously agreed upon by four different doctors. This is said to be a “best-case scenario” for the QB who truly was off to an impressive start for the 2022 season, leading the Dolphins to a 3-0 record before his first fall and subsequent loss.

This news comes as a double-edged sword for some who look forward to Tagovailoa’s return, while others will continue to feel nervous whenever he goes down.

Fingers crossed Tua Tagovailoa doesn't become the first #NFL player in modern history - and possibly ever - to have 3 diagnosed #concussions in a season

(yes, I know the Dolphins are still covering up the 1st concussion, & that's the problem) https://t.co/5FBoOT4MZr — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 15, 2022

Felt almost inevitable Tua would make his return for SNF against the Steelers given the timeline of things. But of course, with concussions, you never know.



So glad to hear they’re saying there’s no current signs of long term brain impact for Tua. https://t.co/A4gVnJ5UIS — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 15, 2022