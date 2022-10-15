Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols, expected to return Week 7

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
The Miami Dolphins now have both their starting and backup quarterbacks back in rotation, with Tagovailoa expected to return to QB1 in Miami’s Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both cleared from concussion protocols according to a Saturday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bridgewater is set to be available as backup for rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday’s Vikings Matchup. Thompson had a 58.4 passer rating completing 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards in last week's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa will make a Week 7 return to the Dolphins after two scary injuries (Photo by Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK)

All eyes on Tua

This is a big development for Tagovailoa whose initial fall concerned viewers and analysts that were then shocked by his clear concussion the next week.

According to Schefter, “Tagovailoa, the Dolphins and his team of independent doctors followed a thorough process that far exceeded the NFL’s concussion protocol.” Tagovailoa’s scans are reported to have zero signs of long term damage, unanimously agreed upon by four different doctors. This is said to be a “best-case scenario” for the QB who truly was off to an impressive start for the 2022 season, leading the Dolphins to a 3-0 record before his first fall and subsequent loss.

This news comes as a double-edged sword for some who look forward to Tagovailoa’s return, while others will continue to feel nervous whenever he goes down.

Regardless of how anyone feels, there’s no denying the impact Tagovailoa’s injuries have had on discussions in and around the league. Now the NFL’s concussion protocols are now under more scrutiny than ever from the NFLPA as well as the general public, and fans have begun to wonder about a new emphasis from referees on roughing the passer penalties.

